Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %
Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
