Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.52. 1,643,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,815. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.