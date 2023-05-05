Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.09 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
