Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.09 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $101,839.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.