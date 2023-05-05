Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CMT opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

