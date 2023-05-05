Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.34 and last traded at 0.34. Approximately 1,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.50.

About Core One Labs

(Get Rating)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.