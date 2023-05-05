Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Corteva Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 228,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 89,808 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.