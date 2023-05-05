Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $64.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.06 or 0.00037922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.