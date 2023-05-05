Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $488,400.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,298.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

