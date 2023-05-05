Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

