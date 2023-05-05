Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

