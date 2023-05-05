Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPC opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

