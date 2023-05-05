Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

