Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,437 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.