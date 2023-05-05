Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

