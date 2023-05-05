Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,677,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $333.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

