Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OMC opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.