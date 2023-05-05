Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 2.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.