Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

