Craig Hallum Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $4.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 322,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,500. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

