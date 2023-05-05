Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 69

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LYG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.