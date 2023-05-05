Crewe Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

