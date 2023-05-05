Crewe Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

