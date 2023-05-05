Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $428.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

