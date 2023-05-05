Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $183.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

