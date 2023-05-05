Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,978,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $242.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

