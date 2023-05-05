Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

