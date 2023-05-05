Critical Comparison: Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) and Its Peers

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alzamend Neuro to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alzamend Neuro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro Competitors 4318 15272 41751 730 2.63

Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.77%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A -$12.36 million -3.00 Alzamend Neuro Competitors $1.77 billion $241.52 million -3.89

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alzamend Neuro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alzamend Neuro. Alzamend Neuro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -157.65% -135.30% Alzamend Neuro Competitors -3,411.35% -235.36% -35.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alzamend Neuro has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alzamend Neuro peers beat Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

