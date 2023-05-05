Critical Comparison: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Parker-Hannifin 7.33% 28.23% 9.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parker-Hannifin 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Parker-Hannifin has a consensus target price of $371.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Risk & Volatility

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.78 $401.10 million $7.55 6.18 Parker-Hannifin $15.86 billion 2.61 $1.32 billion $9.68 33.29

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Crane NXT. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Crane NXT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products primarily in the commercial and military aerospace markets to both OEMs and to end users for spares, maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

