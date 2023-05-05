Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $36.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

