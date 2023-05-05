CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CAO Michael John Daley Acquires 10,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) CAO Michael John Daley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 3.0 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 152,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $485.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

