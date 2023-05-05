Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Down 0.7%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.44. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Capital Partners news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,825.00. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

