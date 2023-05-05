Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cryoport Trading Up 12.8 %
NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 547,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,598. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Insider Activity
In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
