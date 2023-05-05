Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CYRX stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 563,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
