CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

