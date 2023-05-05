Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CW traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.98. 17,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,301. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,560.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

