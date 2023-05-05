Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 10.7 %

NYSE CWK traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

