CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 6.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.39. 1,356,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 966,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

CVR Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

