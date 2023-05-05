CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.71% of CVS Health worth $863,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 2,793,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,125. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

