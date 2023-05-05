CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

