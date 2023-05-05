Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 7.4%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 210,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 243,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.