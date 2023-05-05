Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 7.4%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 210,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 243,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.

