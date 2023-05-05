Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.6 %

CYTK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 1,257,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

