DA Davidson Boosts AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $115.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAON. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. 172,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.79. AAON has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

