Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

NTR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

