Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $231.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.