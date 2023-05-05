Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.89 Million Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

CTA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

