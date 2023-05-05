Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

