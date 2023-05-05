Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 615 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

