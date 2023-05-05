Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $53.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

