Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

