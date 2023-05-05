Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.43. 480,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.73. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.